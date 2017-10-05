Devin Williams: Waived by Celtics
Williams was waived by the Celtics on Thursday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Williams signed a training camp contract with the Celtics in September, but he was cut loose after failing to appear in the team's first preseason contest. He appeared in eight D-League games last season, notching 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 8.4 minutes per game. He'll now look to catch on elsewhere.
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...