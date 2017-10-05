Devin Williams: Waived by Celtics

Williams was waived by the Celtics on Thursday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Williams signed a training camp contract with the Celtics in September, but he was cut loose after failing to appear in the team's first preseason contest. He appeared in eight D-League games last season, notching 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 8.4 minutes per game. He'll now look to catch on elsewhere.