Dominick Barlow: Team option declined
By RotoWire Staff
The Hawks declined their $2.2 million team option in Barlow's contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Barlow is now set to explore other opportunities in unrestricted free agency this offseason. The 22-year-old big man appeared in 35 regular-season outings (four starts) in 2024-25, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.7 minutes per game.
