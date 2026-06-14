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E.J. Liddell: Headed overseas

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Liddell reached agreement June 6 with Aris B.C. of the Greek Basketball League on a two-year contract, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

The 25-year-old big man will head overseas after he spent his fourth season in the professional ranks as a two-way player with the Nets in 2025-26. He appeared in a career-high 26 games at the NBA level, averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 13.4 minutes per contest. Liddell is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins July 1, but the Nets will presumably decline his qualifying offer to allow him to continue his career in Greece.

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