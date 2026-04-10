Liddell logged 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 loss to the Pacers.

Liddell started a third consecutive contest for the injury-riddled Nets and made the most of the opportunity. After scoring 21 points in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee, the two-way player erupted for a career-high 26 points against Indiana, matching the game-high mark. He also led Brooklyn with a career high in rebounds, securing his first career double-double. It's unclear if Nic Claxton (finger) and Noah Clowney (ankle) will return this season, so Liddell may continue to operate in an expanded role.