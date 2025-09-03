The Nets signed Liddell to a two-way contract Wednesday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Liddell made 12 brief regular-season appearances for the Bulls in 2024-25, averaging 4.4 minutes per game, and he'll get his next chance with Brooklyn in 2025-26. Given the two-way deal, the 2023 second-rounder is likely to spend most of his time with the G League's Long Island Nets while the parent club is healthy. Liddell most recently participated in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Nuggets, averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23.4 minutes covering four outings.