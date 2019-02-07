The Suns didn't re-sign Terry after his 10-day contract expired Wednesday, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The undrafted rookie out Division II Lincoln Memorial appeared in two contests with Phoenix, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 boards and 1.5 steals in 10.0 minutes per game. Terry showed some decent potential both with the Suns and with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce earlier this season, but Phoenix likely considered roster flexibility a greater priority ahead of Thursday's trade deadline than keeping the 23-year-old center in the fold. It's possible the Suns or another team looks to add Terry to the roster on another 10-day deal once the deadline passes.