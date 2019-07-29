Emanuel Terry: Finds work in Turkey
Terry signed a contract Monday with Turkish club Teksut Bandirma, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
The 23-year-old split his first professional season between the G League and the NBA, appearing in three games at the sport's top level as a member of the Suns and Heat. Terry was unable to secure a two-way contract or Exhibit 10 deal from an NBA organization ahead of training camp, prompting him to explore his options overseas. If he impresses in Turkey, Terry could resurface in the NBA later in the 2019-20 campaign.
