Ethan Thompson: Waived Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Heat waived Thompson on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Thompson was on an Exhibit 10 deal with Miami, but he failed to make much of an impact with the club throughout training camp and the preseason. The 26-year-old guard will likely head to the G League.
More News
-
Heat's Ethan Thompson: Scores 17 points Monday•
-
Heat's Ethan Thompson: Dishes six dimes in preseason loss•
-
Heat's Ethan Thompson: With Miami for training camp•
-
Ethan Thompson: Cut by Orlando•
-
Magic's Ethan Thompson: Paces Orlando in SL win•
-
Magic's Ethan Thompson: Signs two-way deal with Orlando•