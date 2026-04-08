Thompson supplied 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thompson has been one of several role players who have been experiencing an uptick in playing time for the Pacers, but he hasn't done much with an increase in his minutes. He's started in four of his last five appearances dating back to March 29, but he's averaging just 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 26.2 minutes per game over that stretch. He might merit some consideration on deep formats just because he's been starting regularly, but he doesn't carry a ton of fantasy upside overall.