Thompson closed with 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

Thompson went from being a two-way player to a regular starter down the stretch, but the uptick in role is tied to the Pacers playing without their regulars due to rest or minor injuries. Still, Thompson has taken advantage of the opportunity, and this was the third straight game in which he reached the 15-point threshold. With 15 or more points in four of his last six games, look for Thompson to have a sizable workload in the regular-season finale against the Pistons on Sunday, which should boost his fantasy appeal across all formats.