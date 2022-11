Brooks tallied 14 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Skyhawks.

Brooks posted his fifth double-double of the season in five games. Brooks had a game-high four offensive rebounds, but his five fouls prevented him from being more active defensively.