Spencer ended Saturday's 102-96 victory over the Mavericks with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Spencer remains the backup point guard behind Vince Williams, having now logged at least 24 minutes in four of his past five games. He has scored at least 15 points in two of his past three appearances and is providing adequate assist and steal numbers. Those in slightly deeper formats may want to give him a look.