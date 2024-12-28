Morant won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Morant sustained the injury in Friday's 132-124 win over the Pelicans, but an official diagnosis wasn't provided until the Grizzlies submitted their injury report for Sunday's contest. The Grizzlies haven't indicated whether Morant's injury is a day-to-day concern or something that could keep him out indefinitely, but fantasy managers should brace for the possibility that he misses multiple contests. Scotty Pippen will likely serve as the Grizzlies' primary option at point guard in Morant's absence, while Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard could also take on more ball-handling responsibilities.