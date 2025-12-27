Morant recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-104 victory over the Bucks.

Morant was cleared to play closer to tip-off, and, as head coach Tuomas Iisalo announced prior to the game, his minutes were monitored, as he logged only 25. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, the team secured an easy 19-point win, and fantasy managers who continue to trust Morant should be happy as well as he recorded a double-double despite the playing time restrictions. It's unclear if Morant will have a minutes restriction going forward, but it'll be hard to keep him on the bench for too long if he plays like he did Friday. This was his fifth double-double of the campaign.