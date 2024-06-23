Morant (shoulder) will be medically cleared for basketball activities in about two weeks, CBSSports.com reports.

Morant played in just nine games last year due to a combination of a 25-game suspension and then a major shoulder injury. The All-Star had successful surgery on his right shoulder in mid-January, and he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals across 35.3 minutes in his short stint last season. Morant will now be able to return to practicing fully, and will hope to take the Grizzlies back to the playoffs after a year ridden by injuries where the team went 27-55.