Morant is out for Friday's game against the Wizards due to right hip soreness.

Morant exited Wednesday's win over the Lakers in the third quarter and didn't return. It seems the Grizzlies will be extremely cautious with their star point guard, given his recent injury history. The absence of Morant means Scotty Pippen could get the start at point guard, especially since Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (oblique) are ruled out for Friday's game as well. Morant's next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.