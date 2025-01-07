Wells posted 17 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 boards and an assist in 35 minutes of play during Monday's 119-104 win over the Mavericks.

Although Wells struggled to score efficiently, he was able to set a career-high in rebounds and did a good job getting to the line. With Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) all sidelined, the guard depth chart is wide open for Wells to command the ball more than he ever has thus far in his young career. However, Morant is week-to-week, Bane is day-to-day and Smart is due to be re-evaluated soon, so it's difficult to tell how long he'll continue to get this kind of volume.