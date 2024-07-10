Wells posted 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the 76ers in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Wells bounced back from a 1-for-9 performance in the club's Summer League opener Monday by scoring 27 points and hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater Tuesday. While the 20-year-old did struggle from the field, he was efficient from beyond the arc and also displayed his ability to rack up rebounds. Wells is on a two-way pact with the Grizzlies this upcoming season, and he spent one year at Washington State, during which he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from three.