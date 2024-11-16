Wells contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Warriors.

Making his eighth straight start, Wells remained surprisingly productive. The 2024 second-round pick has averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.6 assists during his stint in the Grizzlies' starting five, but his window for consistent court time is likely about to end as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart were both in the lineup Friday, albeit coming off the bench, for the first time since Oct. 30. Once both veterans are back up to game speed, Wells should return to the second unit.