Wells registered 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 victory over Chicago.

The rookie has been one of the most pleasant surprises among first-year players this season, and he delivered his best game of the campaign Saturday. Wells has performed better than expected this season and hasn't looked overmatched since being promoted to a starting role. The former Washington State standout has scored in double digits in nine of his 12 starts, and he's recorded at least 15 points seven times already.