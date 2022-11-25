Konchar is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left calf soreness.
Konchar hasn't missed a game since Oct. 27, and he's started the past five games with Desmond Bane (toe) sidelined. If Konchar is out, more minutes could be in store for David Roddy, Jake LaRavia and other wings.
