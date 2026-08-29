The Jazz traded Konchar and Cody Williams to the Timberwolves on Friday in exchange for Josh Green and cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Konchar was traded from Memphis to Utah ahead of last season's trade deadline, finishing the campaign with averages of 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.9 minutes per tilt across 56 regular-season games (eight starts) between the two clubs. According to Charania, the Timberwolves are expected to waive-and-stretch Konchar.