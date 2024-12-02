Smart produced 16 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Pacers.

Smart boosted Memphis off the bench in Sunday's high-scoring battle, leading all players on the second unit in scoring and assists behind a team-high mark from the free-throw line. Smart has tallied at least 15 points in three outings this season, adding at least five dimes in all of those contests. He has now tallied at least 10 points and five dimes in three straight appearances.