The Grizzlies announced Friday that Smart (finger) is progressing well in his rehabilitation and is now considered week-to-week.

Smart is recovering from a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger, an injury he sustained Dec. 21 against Atlanta. On the bright side, the veteran guard is progressing toward a return to game action, though the week-to-week designation suggests that he may require a bit more of a ramp-up process. Smart is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 21.2 minutes per game over 18 appearances thus far.