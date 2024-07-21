Pippen logged 23 points (5-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block during 33 minutes of Sunday's Summer League semifinals game against the Clippers.

Pippen had arguably his best game of Summer League, doling out 10 assists while turning the ball over only three times. The point guard is entering his third NBA season and, after showing out in Las Vegas, could be a candidate to have his two-way contract converted into a standard deal. Pippen and the Grizzlies will face the winner of Golden State vs Miami in the Summer League Championship on Monday.