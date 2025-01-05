Pippen closed Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Warriors with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 27 minutes.

Pippen offered solid production overall Saturday, filling the box score and hitting double digits in scoring for the seventh time in his last eight appearances for the Grizzlies. The 24-year-old guard should continue running with Memphis' first unit at the one while starting point guard Ja Morant nurses a shoulder injury, putting Pippen in position for enhanced fantasy value in the interim. Through 15 games as a starter in 2024-25, Pippen has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes in 26.2 minutes.