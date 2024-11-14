Pippen totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-123 loss to the Lakers.

Pippen's presence in the starting lineup will only last until Ja Morant (hip) is cleared to return, but there's no question the 24-year-old is doing everything he can to show he belongs in the league. Pippen is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in his three starts this season. Morant is considered week-to-week and his return date is uncertain, so Pippen should remain in the starting unit for Friday's game against the Warriors.