Pippen logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards, five steals, four assists and a block in 28 minutes of action during the 119-104 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

The third-year guard has excelled as a starter this season, and his performance with the first unit in Monday's contest was no different. He particularly shined on the defensive side of the ball, where he set a career high mark in steals. Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) have murky return timetables, but so long as they remain sidelined, Pippen should remain firmly in the first unit. His next outing comes Thursday against the Rockets.