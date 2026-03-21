Burton notched 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-112 loss to the Celtics.

Burton signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies via a hardship exception on March 12, and he certainly made a strong impression in this game -- just when the deal was about to expire. Burton has logged 20-plus minutes in four of his five appearances with the Grizzlies, but this was the first one in which he scored in double digits. It remains to be seen if he'll remain with the team once his current deal expires March 21.