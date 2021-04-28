Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to left hamstring soreness, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic shot just 36.8 percent from the floor in Monday's loss to Detroit, and he's now dealing with a hamstring issue that puts his status for Wednesday's game in jeopardy. If Bodganovic is held out, Lou Williams, Kris Dunn and Skylar Mays could see increased run for Atlanta.