Bogdanovic (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will miss Sunday's game due to a left quad contusion. The sharpshooter has seen a reduced role through 10 regular-season appearances while managing a right hamstring injury, during which he has averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.3 minutes per contest. With Bogdanovic sidelined, Vit Krejci and Kobe Bufkin are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.