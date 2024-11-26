Bogdanovic provided 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to Dallas.

Bogdanovic was the Hawks's second-highest scorer in this loss to the Mavs, with his 18-point haul matching Trae Young's tally and only sitting behind Jalen Johnson's. Bogdanovic remains a capable scoring weapon, but his upside will remain somewhat limited if he remains as a bench alternative. Dyson Daniels seems to have taken over as Young's backcourt partner due to his impressive defensive numbers.