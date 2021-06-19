Bogdanovic will not return to Friday's Game 6 versus the 76ers due to right knee soreness, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Bogdanovic recorded just seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-2 3PT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 29 minutes before exiting. The right knee soreness might explain his relatively sub-par stat line. His status will need to be monitored going forward.
