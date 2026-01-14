Kispert registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 141-116 loss to the Lakers.

Kispert saw more opportunities with Zachatie Risacher (knee) sidelined, but the effect of Kispert's acquisition is an open question. A hamstring injury held him back for much of the season with the Wizards, and while Tuesday's line is encouraging, it's unlikely that he'll secure a role that warrants fantasy attention given the current rotation.