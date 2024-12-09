Hunter (head) went back to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter was hit in the head and stayed down for a significant period of time before walking back to the locker room. The 27-year-old was evaluated for a concussion and has been cleared for a return, per the broadcast. If the club opts to sit Hunter the rest of the way, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.