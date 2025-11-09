Daniels racked up 10 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 win over the Lakers.

Daniels was one of the players who needed to step up for Atlanta due to the absences of Trae Young (knee), Jalen Johnson (quadriceps) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). That's exactly what he did, as the 22-year-old guard was impressive on both ends of the court and finished just two rebounds away from posting a triple-double. Daniels has also turned things around on offense following a slow start to the season and now has scored in double digits in all but one of his last five outings.