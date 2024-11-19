Mathews is starting Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mathews is in line for his first start of the 2024-25 campaign after Jalen Johnson (lower leg) was ruled out 15 minutes prior to tipoff. Mathews is averaging 7.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 18.4 minutes in his last five games off the bench, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him reach the 20-minute threshold Monday.