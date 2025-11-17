Johnson recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 win over the Suns.

Johnson continued his run of stellar play Sunday, leading the team in rebounding while logging his third consecutive game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The 23-year-old pro has been highly efficient this season, particularly over his last four games, where he is shooting 60.3 percent from the floor. Over that stretch, he is averaging 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.