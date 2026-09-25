Hawks president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh said Johnson has "multiple levels he can raise his game to" as the forward continues his development, Malik Brown of ClutchPoints.com reports.

"Jalen's really hard on himself, and we're hard on Jalen because we think he has multiple levels he can raise his game to," Saleh said. The comments suggest Atlanta will continue pushing Johnson to expand his game, and he's up for the challenge. Look for Atlanta's franchise player to be heavily involved on both ends of the court this season.