Johnson is questionable to suit up for Friday's game against Washington.

Johnson hasn't played since spraining his left ankle during Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Pelicans, and he's now questionable to suit up for Friday's matchup versus the Wizards. The Hawks have won two straight in his absence, so there's at least some good news for Atlanta. If Johnson is forced to miss a third consecutive contest, the 2026 All-Star forward's next opportunity to play will come against the Nets at home on Saturday.