Johnson recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 win over Brooklyn.

Johnson returned to action after missing the previous three games due to an ankle injury. He showed no signs of rust, leading all scorers with 30 points, powering Atlanta to a come-from-behind victory. It appears to be all systems go for Johnson, especially given he played 36 minutes in his return. Barring any setbacks, expect to see him leading from the front again when the Lakers come to town Monday.