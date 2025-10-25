Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson popped up on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup due to an ankle injury. The team could be very shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) has already been ruled out, and there's a chance Kristaps Porzingis (illness) misses a second straight game. In the event Johnson can't play, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell will potentially see a boost in minutes.