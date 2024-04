Bufkin (toe) is available to face the Bulls on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bufkin spent most of the season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, but he had been out of action due to a nagging toe injury. He'll be available for Monday's matchup, though he's going to serve as a backup alternative for Dejounte Murray in a best-case scenario. He shouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal even in the deepest of formats.