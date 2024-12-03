Young finished with 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over New Orleans.

Young continues to focus on involving his teammates as opposed to creating his own shot. He has scored more than 20 points only once in the past five games, a noticeable decline when compared to his usual output. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 17.4 points per game, adding 13.3 assists and 1.6 steals. It is unclear whether this is a planned move by the coaching staff or simply Young not feeling it on the offensive end. Nonetheless, Young should continue to be the primary offensive hub moving forward, be it passing the ball or finding his teammates.