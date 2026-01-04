Young (quadriceps) won't play in Monday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will miss a fifth straight contest due to a bruised right quad. He's been ruled out on the initial injury report in back-to-back games after landing a questionable tag for Friday's contest. The star guard's absence will mean expanded roles for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace. Young's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.