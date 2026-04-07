Young (quadriceps, back) isn't expected to play again in 2025-26, per Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network.

Young last appeared for the Wizards during the March 16 loss to the Warriors, and it sounds like Washington is finally ready to pull the plug on his campaign. It was an injury-ruined season for the star guard, who averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes per game over 15 outings with Atlanta and Washington. Bub Carrington should continue to serve as the Wizards' top point guard the rest of the way.