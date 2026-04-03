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Wizards' Trae Young: Won't play Saturday
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RotoWire Staff
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Young (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game versus Miami.
The star guard will be sidelined for a 10th consecutive game Saturday. With a lost regular season winding down for the Wizards, it's becoming increasingly more unlikely that Young will suit up again this year.