Young will not return to Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right knee sprain.

Mouhamed Gueye fell hard into the side of Young's leg, making his right knee bend awkwardly, and Young was in some clear discomfort after the injury. The good news is that he was able to get off the court under his own power, and the team is currently calling it a "sprain," so it appears he has avoided something more serious. Still, this could be something that causes him to miss multiple games, and he'd leave a massive void to fill on offense. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard would likely split most of his minutes, while the playmaking and shots will be divvied up amongst Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Kristaps Porzingis.