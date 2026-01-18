This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Not yet ready for return
Risacher (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Risacher's streak of absences will continue Monday due to a bruised left knee. Vit Krejci has been part of the starting lineup in Risacher's absence and should continue to see chances until the 20-year-old is cleared to play.