Risacher recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 79-76 loss to the Hawks in Summer League.

Risacher posted a second consecutive double-digit scoring outing to kick off Summer League but struggled with efficiency. The first-overall pick has especially struggled from deep, shooting just 25.0 percent from three over his first two outings. Despite his struggle to kick off Summer League, he is a proven proficient three-point shooter, logging 45.0 percent from beyond the arc across 23 games during the EuroCup in 2023-24, so it will be surprising if his shooting woes continue for an extended period.